Joshua Bans Mum From Watching Fight Against Klitschko

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has banned his mother Yeta Odusanya from coming to watch him live against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Joshua also barred her from watching the fight on TV, stating she will be informed of the outcome via a telephone call.

The 2012 London Olympic Games boxing gold medalist however said his father Robert will be among the 90,000 at the stadium.

"My old man will be there but I don't really let my mum come to my fights," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"I've banned her. It's not a place where you want to see your kid, I don't think, at a fight. My dad can watch it, but not my mum.

"I would rather she not be there. One of my cousins will call her after the fight. She enjoys it all, though, and she gets a few freebies."

Joshua, who will be putting his International Boxing Federation world title on the line, said he won't try and copy Tyson Fury who beat the Ukrainian in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

He added: "I haven't watched the Fury fight much. Fury is completely different to me.

"I can't box the way Fury boxed and expect it to be as simple as that for me. I just look at little parts of it, not the whole thing.

"Klitschko just didn't show up in that fight. A lot of great fighters have made mistakes and come back, so I'm expecting the best Klitschko.

"I'm just worried about what I can do. Everyone is different when you fight them. I'm going to worry about myself and how I'm feeling."

