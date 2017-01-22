  • Home
  • Headlines / Kalu: Very Happy With My Gent Debut, Thanks To The Fans And Simon

Kalu: Very Happy With My Gent Debut, Thanks To The Fans And Simon

By Johnny Edward:

KAA Gent forward Samuel Kalu is delighted at his debut performance for his side in Friday's 1-0 win over Charleroi in the Belgian Pro Division after joining in this January transfer window, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Kalu was handed his debut by Coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck in a 4-3-3 line-up, in attack – along with his compatriot Moses Simon as wingers. The former AS Trencin forward from the Slovakian topflight league did not disappoint.

Kalu told his club’s official website that he was pleased to have provided an assist for the winner.

Danijel Milocevic latched on to the Nigerian forward’s pass in the 67th minute of the encounter to grab the winner.

"I'm very happy with my debut, but also for the team winning,” Kalu told KAA Gent's official website.

“I did not expect an instant impact, but I am especially glad that I provided an assist for 'Mili'. It was not easy, but he was in the right position. 

“But in general, I am very satisfied with the team performance because the defense was good.”

Kalu also praised his compatriot, Simon, who was encouraged him prior to the game.

“Simon told me I had to show confidence if I wanted to remain in the starting line-up and it was fun doing that. I also thank the fans who gave me their backing all through the game which also made me feel good.”

 
 
4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.

Tags: , , , , , ,

One Comments

  1. Reply Post By darey

    Naija be churning out talents from left right and center….we can only be proud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *