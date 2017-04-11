Kalu Relishes Career Benefits Of Playing For Gent

Nigerian winger Samuel Kalu is determined to make every opportunity handed him by KAA Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck count in the Belgian Jupiler League playoffs, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Kalu admits in an interview with voetbalkrant.com that he is gradually adjusting to the pace of the Belgian league after joining the club four months ago from AS Trencin in the Slovakian league.

The 19 year old who has scored twice in ten appearances since joining the Buffaloes also attributed his form on the pitch to the pacy players in the team.

"I feel very good, from the first day I was here," states Kalu in an interview with voetbalkrant.com.

"It feels good that every match I play, I can make an impact, and that gives me a lot of confidence.

"We have very good strikers, who are very fast just like me. A good striker is sufficient, as they always do something to help the team. It's one of our weapons.

"The Belgian league is much more physical and the game goes a lot faster.

"The workouts are a lot heavier here.‎ We can imagine that this is especially the case in Gent."

With eight games left to play in the Belgian playoffs, Gent currently in third place and are away to Sporting Charleroi next Monday.

