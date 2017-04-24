Kalu Uche Scores In Almeria Win; Kayode, Ebuehi On Winning Sides; Etebo Stars As Feirense Hold Porto 

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigerian forward, Kalu Uche, was on target for Almeria in their 2-1 home win against Sevilla Atletico in the Spanish La Liga 1/2/3 (second division).

Uche scored in the 25th minute to put Almeria 1-0 ahead before Fidel Chaves doubled their lead in the 69th minute.

Jose Angel Carrillo reduced the deficit in the 90th minute, but Almeria held on for the win.

Almeria are fighting avoid relegation in their 19th position, and two points away from safety in the 22 team league.

Uche has now scored two goals in eight league appearances for Almeria this season.

Super Eagles forward, Oghenekaro Etebo, was in action for Feirense who played 0-0 away draw at seventh placed FC Porto in the Portuguese top flight on Sunday.

Etebo played for 90 minutes as Feirense managed to hold their more illustrious opponents.

The draw leaves Feirense eighth in the league table on 36 points.

In the Austrian first division, Olanrewaju Kayode featured for Austria Wien who defeated Rapid Wien 2-0 away from home.

Kayode was on from the start before making way with eight minutes remaining.

Tyrone Ebuehi made a 90 minutes appearance for ADO Den Haag who defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

And in another Dutch top flight tie, former Nigeria junior international Abduljeleel Ajagun saw 90 minutes of action for Roda JC who were piped 1-0 away by FC Utrecht.

