Kano Pillars Confirm Udoji, 17 Other New Players For New Season

By Adeboye Amosu:

Former Enyimba captain, Chinedu Udoji top the list of 18 new signings confirmed by four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Kano Pillars for the new season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The versatile defender severed ties with the Peoples Elephant to link up with his former coach, Kadiri Ikhana at the club.

He is joined on the list by five other players from the former African Champions.

They are; Abdulrazak Aliyu, Sikiru Kamal, Emmanuel Anyanwu, Idris Aloma and Musa Najare.

The other new players on the Kano Pillars list are; Fuhad Umar ,Ibrahim Alassan, Nazifu Yahya , Mohammed Jiya, Danladi Isah and Hamza Aliyu.

They are also joined by the trio of Kabiru Balogun, Hamba Abba Tiya and Alassan Kamalou.

Two players; Jamilu Mohammed and Yusuf Magoro have been promoted from the Pillars' youth team to the main team.

The Sai Masu Gida will begin their campaign against FC IfeanyiUbah at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday.

