Kante Voted PFA Player Of The Year, Alli Best Young Player

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been voted the Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award, Completespprtsnigeria.com reports.

The award ceremony was held on Sunday night.

Kante was voted as the best player in the Premier League for the 2016/2017 season by his fellow professionals.

The Frenchman beat Chelsea mate Eden Hazard and Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic to second and third places respectively.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku were also nominated.

Kante’s teammate at Leicester City Riyad Mahrez won the award last year.

Tottenham’s Dele Alli was named PFA Young Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, beating five other nominees.

Alli finished top ahead of Lukaku, Michael Keane of Burnley, Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford, Leroy Sane of Manchester City.

England and Manchestsr United legend David Beckham was given the PFA Merit 2017 award.

He won 115 caps for England and won six Premier League titles with Manchester United.

