Kanu: Arsenal Must Keep Ozil, Sanchez To Win EPL Title 

Nigeria and Arsenal legend Nwakwo Kanu believes the Gunners can win the English Premier League title this season if they can retain Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The former Super Eagles captain spent five years spell at the North London club and stillfollows his beloved Gunners from Nigeria. Kanu also often chats to his former boss Arsene Wenger.

”It is important to keep your best players if you want to move forward – they are great players so why should they leave a great club?" Kanu told SunSport, referring to Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez who appear reluctant to sign new contracts.

“The fans love them and Arsenal must do everything they can to keep them.”

Kanu is however worried that Arsenal have struggled to win games against modest opposition, like last weekend's home Premier League victory over Burnley, where the Gunners needed a co troversial last-gasp winner.

He added: “My advice to Arsenal would be to be able to really see off teams. If they are one goal up, they have to make sure they finish the game strongly and not let other teams back into the game.

“I believe they are getting a team now that can win ugly, play bad and still get three points – it’s not all about winning 5-0.

“The more points they can grind out, the more they do that, the more chance I believe they have to finally win the league and catch Chelsea.

“Every club has weaknesses, Arsenal has been there before and this time they have a better chance as long as they do not lose focus in each game."

Kanu, 40, admits he is still a fan of Arsene Wenger and has rubbished calls for the Frenchman to leave Arsenal.

He said: "Wenger has always been the right man for Arsenal, there is never any question.

"They are second this season, they are not exactly doing badly – and they have a fantastic team.

"I am friends with everybody from that team and time. I always try and keep in touch and it is very easy to talk to Wenger. We have been there and done that and we have lots of good memories."

Kanu still counts as his favourite one of the the goals in his hat-trick in a comeback 3-2 over Chelsea in 1999.

"I have a lot of best goals, but the third goal against Chelsea was special," he said. "I felt proud and the whole hat-trick was amazing, but that

third goal was probably my favourite. It was the winner, it was from a very difficult angle and it made me so happy.

"Often I think about it, and when I wake up I remember how difficult it is for a footballer to leave the game he loved since he was a boy.

"We enjoy it and breathe it then, but you wish in your heart that you can play forever. But I realise that I had to do other things, when it is over it is over.

"I am proud to be a role model as one of the first Africans in the Premier League. I did great when I was here, and as you win more trophies you will inspire others – so I hope I played a small part.

"I did a lot within football and the foundation (Kanu Heart Foundation) came about because I had some issues with my own heart – but I could still play football.

"I said I had to give back after I was healthy again. Back home in Nigeria it is hard for people to get a check-up and give kids a chance to have the best treatment – but we have done some amazing work."

