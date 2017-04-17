Kayode Scores 11th League Goal, Agbo Loses With Adams’ Granada

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria forward Olanrewaju Kayode was on target for Austria Wien who defeated Mattersburg 3-0 away from home in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Kayode scored in the 21st minute to put Austria Wien 1-0 up.

Other scorers for Austria were Alexander Gruenwald and Pires.

The goal was Kayode’s 11th in 27 league appearances.

In the Spanish LaLiga Santander on Sunday, Nigerian defender Uche Agbo played for Granada who lost 3-0 at home to Celta Vigo.

The defeat leaves Granada 19th in the 20-team top flight league. It was Arsenal legend Tony Adams’ first game in charge of the strugglers.

Agbo made a 90 minutes appearance for Granada in the game.

Nigerian duo Paul Onuachu and Rilwan Hassan were in action for Midtjylland in their 2-2 away draw against Lyngby in the Danish first division.

While Onuachu played for 90 minutes, Hassan was replaced by Simon Kroon on 84 minutes.

