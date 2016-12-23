Klopp Rules Coutinho Out Of Stoke Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out Phillipe Coutinho from his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City.

Klopp believes his side are raring to go all the way in the English Premier League having recorded back to back wins over Middlesbrough and Everton.

"He's (Coutinho) not in training. He can't rush. It was a serious injury," Klopp said during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"Everyone here is on fire. We are on track. We don't feel like we need a break.

"Hopefully our supporters will be recharged and full of good food on 27 December."

On the tricky tie against Stoke City, Klopp refused to admit Liverpool have an advantage.

He added: "It's like if you are the middle of three kids. Stoke is between Everton and Manchester City. A lot of people think we already have the points."

He also revealed that the Reds will not be making any ludicrous offer for any player when the transfer window opens in January or in June.

"If there's something for us that makes sense and is possible, but we don't want to convince players with money," Klopp said.

"That's not just a message for this window but for the next few years. If you want to be part of this team you'll be welcomed.

"We always have an eye on the market but first of all I am really happy with this squad. We still have options."

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.