Koeman: Young Players Like Lookman Make Everton Stronger

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says the inclusion of young players like Nigerian youngster Ademola Lookman and Tom Davies has brought stiff competition into his team.

Lookman,19, who joined Everton from Charlton Athletic for £10 million in January, marked his debut with a goal in a 4-0 home Premier League win against Manchester City last week.

Also on target for Everton against Manchester City was 18-year-old Davies who had an impressive game.

Speaking at Thursday's pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's away Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Koeman said: "In several positions we have more competition for places now than we did. That has come from the new signings and young players.

"It is always difficult for a new manager coming in during the season, but Palace still have some good players.

"What we like is to win games. That starts with ourselves. We don't look at the teams around us. We look at ourselves and how we play.

"I hope for more players coming in. We are working hard to make the team stronger. But we are looking for quality, not just numbers."

And on the latest concerning injury, koeman said: "Leighton Baines is struggling with his rib but he should be fit for the weekend. Maarten Stekelenburg is fit to start a game."

