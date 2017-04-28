Konyegwachi: We Never Stopped Joshua From Representing Nigeria, He Even Sparred With Us

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria national boxing coach Tony Konyegwachi has dismissed claims that world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was denied the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the London 2012 Olympics, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

On Thursday there were reports that Joshua contacted officials of the Nigeria Boxing Federation about attending the country's trials in preparation for the London games but that the boxer was ignored.

However, Konyegwachi said the closest Joshua got to the Nigerian boxing team was when he and his other Great Britain teammates sparred with the Nigerians in London ahead of the games.

"I am surprised and shocked about this talk of Anthony Joshua being turned down by the Nigeria Boxing Federation for the London 2012 Olympics," Konyegwachi told Completesportsnigeria. com on Friday.

"For the records, Joshua only sparred with my boxers in London, he was already in the Great Britain team.

"Since we were all together, we just decided to conduct a sparring session which Joshua was involved in. So, for me, this talk about him not given the opportunity to represent Nigeria is nonsense, some people are just being mischievous."

Joshua went on to win gold for Great Britain at the London Games.

On Saturday night, Joshua will take on Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in a world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium.

