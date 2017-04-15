Konyegwachi Stages National Boxing Camp Ahead African Championship

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria national boxing coach Tony Konyegwachi says he has proposed a one month camping exercise ahead of the Africa Boxing Championship billed for Congo Brazzaville from May 27 to June 4, 2017.

The Africa Boxing Championship will serve as qualifiers for the World Boxing Championship that will take place in Germany in August.

In a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, Konyegwachi stated that the essence of the one month camping is to enable him pick the best boxers that will represent Nigeria in Congo.

"I proposed a one month camping that will start late April," Konyegwachi said.

"We want to start planning towards the African Championship in Congo Brazzaville which will be the qualifiers for the World Championship coming up in Germany in August

"The boxers that emerged tops at the national open trial in February will be the ones that will be called to camp where there will be series of trials.

"So the best among them will be the ones that will go for the African Championship."

