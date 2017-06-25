Lagos Referees Boss, Adebanjo:  Video Assistant Referee Too Expensive, Doubtful For NPFL

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Chairman Lagos State Referees Council, Moses Adebanjo, has reflected the thoughts of Nigeria referees on the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) currently in use at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, doubting if the controversial technology afforded for the Nigeria Professional Football League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Adebanjo speaking live on Television Continental (TVC) stated that it will be difficult to have the system put in place in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

"For now, it will be almost impossible to have the Video Assistant Referees in the NPFL.

"I don't know if we can see that innovation soon enough in Nigeria because it costs about #50 million to install it in just one stadium, and you know how many stadiums we have in the country. We have about ten stadiums or more that host league games, so I have my doubts.

"It will be difficult to have it in most parts of Africa. However, it's will ensure that officiating is fair if installed."

The Lagos State referees boss speaks further on the pros and cons of the technology.

"With the Video Assistant Referee, you cannot be certain, you cannot celebrate scoring a goal until it is confirmed.

"Referees are assumed to be in charge of the officiating, but the VAR can overrule their decisions. You can see that in the game between Chile and Cameroon when Alexis Sanchez scored and had to wait for the VAR before the players can celebrate.

Adebanjo reiterated that Federation of International Football Federation (FIFA) decision to make the VAR part of the game is commendable as it will eliminate controversies.

"For teams that have benefited from the new innovation, it's the in-thing now. It has its advantages because it will eliminate all controversial moments, but the thing is, FIFA need to make it be faster.

"Technology is good for the game. We love the goal line technology and this Video Assistant Referees will help a lot but it should be limited to certain areas like the penalty kicks, whether a goal or not and mistaken identity. It should not be considered for every area of the field otherwise it takes the shine off the game," Adebanjo concluded.

FIFA have confirmed that the VAR system will be implemented at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

