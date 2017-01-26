Lambert Berates Ikeme For Twitter Rant After Red Card Incident

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert takes exception to his goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme's choice of going on social media to express his displeasure after being sent off against Norwich City at the weekend, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ikeme was shown a straight red card for pushing Wes Hoolahan after accusing the Norwich City forward for diving inside the area.

On Sunday, the Nigeria goalkeeper took to his Twitter handle to apologise for his sending off and also express his views about the incident which Lambert berated the Nigerian international for.

""I don’t do Twitter, I don’t do Facebook, so I don’t really know how it works to be honest with you,” Lambert tells The Wolves official website.

"I wouldn’t spend half my life on Twitter seeing what people say about me.

"I spoke to Carl about it.

“It’s the way the modern world works now and if people want to do it, I don’t have a problem with that.

"I told Carl I understood his frustration but why would he want to go on it if people are going to give him abuse?

“I think he realises that, but I totally understand the way Carl felt because he misses Anfield, a brilliant game for him, plus the way he’s been playing for us recently as well.”

Meanwhile, the English Football Association on Tuesday, reduced Ikeme's three-match ban to two games after an appeal was filed by Wolves.

