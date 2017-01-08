Lambert, Hughes Hail Exceptional Ikeme In Wolves Cup Win Vs Stoke

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has praised Nigeria goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, for his world class saves which helped them secure a 2-0 away against Stoke City in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

A goal each from Helder Costa and Matt Doherty in the 27th and 80th minute respectively, sealed the win for Wolves.

After staying untested in the first half, Ikeme was Wolves saviour in the second half as he made series of world class saves to prevent Stoke from getting back into the game.

Commenting on Ikeme's showing, Lambert describes the Super Eagles number one as an exceptional goalkeeper.

“There were some world class saves from Carl,” Lambert remarks on Wolves official website.

“He is a terrific goalkeeper and but also a terrific lad and that is important.

“He didn’t have too much to do in the first half, but in the second half we came under a barrage which we knew would happen.

“His performance was exceptional.”

Echoing Lambert's words concerning Ikeme's performance is Stoke's boss Mark Hughes.

"You need luck, their keeper made several saves, but ultimately we weren't good enough on the day and we have to give them credit."

