Lambert: Ikeme On Top Of His Game

By Johnny Edward:

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has praised his defence line led by Carl Ikeme for their remarkable feat so far this season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

He told the club's official website that the Nigeria international has been in top form since returning to full fitness.

Lambert who is hopeful the Wolves can still make the Bet Championship play-off spot is not setting his side a target on what can be achieved before the end of the season.

Wolves are 16th in the Championship and are 13 points off the play-off places.

"In the short-term it’s about getting as far up as we can," he told the club's official website.

"Carl Ikeme’s at the top of his game as well, the lads at the back with Richard (Stearman) and Danny (Batth) or Mike Williamson and Kortney Hause, or Dominic Iorfa, or Conor Coady or Matt Doherty, it’s really strong at the back,"

"That’s the secret of it.”

Ikeme has kept six clean sheets in 22 games this season. He is expected to be in goal when they face Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.

