Lawal: 2016 ‘Fantastic Year’ For Nigerian Football

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has described Nigerian football in 2016 as a fantastic one, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It was mixed fortunes for Nigerian football in 2016 following the failure of the Super Eagles, the Flying Eagles and the Golden Eaglets to qualify for their various Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom for Nigerian teams as the Super Eagles are atop their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

Also the U-23 Eagles won bronze at this year's Olympic Games, while the Super Falcons were crowned African champions.

Reflecting on how Nigerian football have fared, Lawal advised that the country should learn from the disappointments of 2016 ahead of next year.

"It has been a fantastic year for me personally because in life there must be ups and downs," Lawal told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"The Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets failed to qualify for their respective Cup of Nations.

"The U-23 Eagles won bronze at the Olympics, the Super Eagles failed to qualify for next year's Cup of Nations but are currently topping their World Cup qualifying group

"And the Super Falcons won Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"So, for me it has been a fantastic year. All we need to do now is build on the positives we recorded this year for 2017."

