Leicester Apply For Ndidi’s Work Permit, Eager To Announce Deal January 1

English Premier League champions, Leicester City have applied for a work permit for Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi, a confirmation of an almost January done deal,Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Foxes have reportedly agreed to sign the 20-year old from Belgian side, Genk in a deal worth $£15m plus £3m in potential add ons.

According to a report in the British tabloid, The Guardian, Leicester City are looking to announce the deal on new year's day.

The former Nigeria youth international had the first part of his medical in December and is expected to conclude the final part of the tests in January.

Ndidi featured in what was potentially his last game for Genk against Gent Tuesday night which his side won 2-0.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.