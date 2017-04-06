Police, Leicester Clear Musa After Wife Beating Allegation

By Johnny Edward:

Leicester City FC and the police will take no further action on Ahmed Musa after the forward was arrested and later released by officers on the suspicion of beating his wife Jamila, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Super Eagles star star Musa has already been backed by the Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick who insists the Leicester star is innocent of the allegation.

“We are aware that Ahmed Musa has co-operated with a police inquiry relating to a disturbance in the early hours of this morning,” a Leicester City FC statement quoted in The Mirror said on Thursday.

“The inquiry has since been closed and no further action is to be taken.

“We see no reason for formal action internally, though Ahmed will be given the opportunity to discuss the matter with football management when the squad returns to training on Friday.”