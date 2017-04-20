Lille Coach Rules Injured Enyeama Out Of Guingamp Clash

By Johnny Edward:

Lille interim manager Franck Passi has revealed that former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama is injured and will not play a part in the Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash at home to Guingamp, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Lille have struggled for form lately and first choice goalkeeper Enyeama will be a big miss.

Passi however did not reveal the nature of Enyeama’s injury during the coach’s pre-match conference on Thursday.

“Enyeama, Benzia, Souamaoro and Mendyl are injured. Palmieri will be absent for personal problems while Mavuba is suspended,” Passi said.

“There is no urgency but we would like to win as soon as possible to calm those who think there is an emergency.

“We lost three games, and in those three games, they were against Stade Rennais, OGC Nice and AS Monaco. We have to return to winning ways.

“Guingamp has shown its ambitions to finish as high as possible and still have many goals.

“My mission is to maintain the club, so much the better if we finish in the top 10. But the job is to stay.”

Lille are 14th in the Ligue 1 table with 37 points from 33 games, six points above the relegation zone with six games left to play.

Enyeama has kept eight clean sheets in 32 Ligue 1 appearances this term, conceding 40 goals and making 79 saves.

