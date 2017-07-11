Lillestrom Sign Unknown Ezeh From Nigerian Academy

By Johnny Edward:

Norwegian side, Lillestrom SK has signed Chinedu Ezeh, on a four year deal from Gee-Lec International Football Academy Jos for a fee of $120,000, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 19 year old central midfielder who had been on trials at the club for over three weeks is delighted to have made his dream move.

"I'm glad to be here and I look forward to the opportunity I have been given," Ezeh told the club's official website.

According to the player's agent, Atta Aneke, two other young NIgerian players Isaac Boye (19) and Moses Ebiya (20) are also undergoing a one week trials at the club.

"Lillestrom SK will get the opportunity to see them a bit before they decide," he told Completesportsnigeria.com.

