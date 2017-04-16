Liverpool Edge West Brom, Boost EPL Top Four Chances

By James Agberebi:

Liverpool gave their quest for a Premier League top four finish a huge boost following their hard-fought 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

The only goal of the game was scored by Roberto Firmino off a superb assist from Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool have now moved above Manchester City to third position in the league table on 66 points.

Firmino had the game’s first decent chance on 15 minutes after he was played through by Coutinho but he managed to drag his effort wide.

In the 23rd minute Nacer Chadli almost gave West Brom the lead but could not’t connect with Matthew Phillips’ excellent cross to the back post.

West Brom went close again on 35 minutes through Hal Robson-Kanu but his shot went straight to Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool eventually broke the deadlock in the 46th minute thanks to Firmino who headed in James Milner’s free-kick.

In the 61st minute Divock Origi thought he had doubled Liverpool’s lead only for Firmino to be flagged offside after heading Lucas cross.

With 10 minutes left, Mignolet saved Liverpool’s blushes after stopping a one-on-one against Phillips.

