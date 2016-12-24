LMC Confirm January 14 NPFL Kick-Off Date, Set Up Youth League

The League Management Company (LMC) have confirmed that the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season will begin on 14 January, 2017 and end in July, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

“The AGM endorsed January 15 kickoff date & July conclusion date for the 2016/17 #NPFL season @pillarsfc v @FCIfeanyiUbah on January 14,” the LMC announced on their Twitter handle on Saturday after the body’s annual general meeting.

LMC also announced that the AGM also endorsed incentives to NPFL clubs as proposed by the LMC board in the 2017 budget.

Clubs stand to receive N500,000 for each away win, N200,000 for away draws as well as N250,000 for attracting over 5,000 fans at home games. The NPFL clubs will also be paid N200,000 monthly for stadium maintenance, N100,000 for dressing three U-18 youth players in a matchday and one playing 15 minutes, plus N200,000 for dressing three U-18 youth players in a matchday with one playing at least 45 minutes.

The AGM approved LMC’s proposal to start a youth league (U-15) competition among NPFL participating clubs in association with LaLiga in furtherance to the partnership agreement between the two leagues.

At the AGM, Nigeria Professional Football League clubs have expressed interest in joining the process of privatization through the LMC-NASD OTC Stock Exchange partnership, subject to approval from owners as required.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.