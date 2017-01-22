Excited Lookman Hails Everton Fans After Win Over Palace

Nigerian youngster Ademola Lookman is excited Everton got the three points away to Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Defender Seamus Coleman was the hero for Everton as he scored on 87 minutes to seal a 1-0 win for his team.

Lookman made his second appearance for Everton after replacing Kevin Mirallas.

The 19-year-old scored on his debut in Everton's 4-0 win against Manchester City last weekend.

"Good to get all 3 points in a hard fought away game!! Huge thanks to all the fans who made the trip down to support," Lookman wrote on his Twitter handle after the match.

The win moves Everton to seventh in the league table on 36 points and eight points adrift of fourth place Arsenal.

