Mahrez, Mane, Aubameyang Named Glo-CAF Award Finalists

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Senegal's Sadio Mane have all been included in the final shortlist for the 2016 Glo-CAF African Player of the Year award, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Confederation of African Football announced the final three in a press statement on Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund star Aubameyang won the award in 2015, while Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez holds the BBC version of the award.

The CAF statement says the trio made the cut following votes from head coaches or Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to CAF, Media Committee, Technical & Football committee and a panel of media experts.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Islam Slimani of Algeria failed to make the final list.

For the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa), Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, 2016 CAF Champions League wunner, will battle clubmate and Zimbabwe striker Khama Billiat along with Zambian midfielder Rainford Kalaba .

The winners will be unveiled at the Glo-CAF Awards Gala on Thursday, 5 January 2017 in Abuja.

Below are the top three for the various categories:

African Player of the Year (in alphabetical order)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Sadio Mané (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe)

