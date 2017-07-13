Man City Goalie Hart Visits Ikeme In Hospital,  Shows Support

England and Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart, paid a visit to Super Eagles and Wolverhampton Wanderers shot stopper, Carl Ikeme in hospital where he is being treated for acute leukaemia.

Last week Thursday, Wolve announced on their official website that Ikeme returned "abnormal blood tests" during pre-season testing and further checks confirmed the diagnosis.

According to expressandstar.com, following the sad news, Hart who could depart City in the current transfer window, was the latest football star to show his support by visiting the Nigeria international.

Former Bulgaria and Aston Villa star, Stiliyan Petrov who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2012 but successfully battled the disease, also made a trip to see Ikeme over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Wolves confirmed that Ikeme will retain his No.1 jersey for the 2017/2018 season despite his battles against leukaemia.

‎

With 1xBet you get High Odds, Fast Payouts, Wide Selection of Sports Events, Online Streaming and Huge Bonuses... sign up now.

Download awesome games on your mobile phone today..

Attention: 3 Friuts you Neglect but Will Help You Fight Against Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Blokos. Take Action Here

Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.