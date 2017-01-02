Man United Cruise Past 10-Man West Ham

Manchester United made it six straight Premier League wins with a 2-0 victory against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Half-time substitute Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the goals as Jose Mourinho's men cruised to another impressive win over 10-man Hammers to move within one point of fourth-place Arsenal in the EPL table.

Sofiane Feghouli was sent in the 15th minute but it was the Hammers that had the first clear cut chance on goal in the fifth minute when Dimitri Payet found a yard of space outside the Man United box, but the Frenchman's effort was always wide of David de Gea's post.

Payet then carved out another chance in the 10th minute when he found Lanzini but his low strike was saved by David De Gea who made his 250th start .

United also had their chance to be 1-0 up in the 35th minute when Valencia found himself unmarked inside the West Ham box after a Mkhitaryan cross had reached the right-back, but Darren Randolph made a quite stunning reaction save to keep it out and Lingard somehow hit the post from the rebound.

In the second half,Manchester United that made the breakthrough in the 63rd minute when Rashford breezed past Havard Nordtveit in a wide position before delivering a perfect pass to the path of Mata, who swept the ball into the far corner with a super finish.

Ibrahimovic made it 2-0 from an offside position when he smashed the ball home from inside the box after Obiang had been caught out by Herrera on the edge of the box.

Randolph made a super save to prevent Herrera from making it 3-0 five minutes from time.

Next up for West Ham is a FA Cup third-round tie at home to Manchester City on Friday night, while Man United will take on Championship side Reading in the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.