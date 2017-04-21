Man United Officially Mourn Dead Calabar Fans

Manchester United have sent their condolences to the families of football fans who died while watching Thurday night's UEFA Europa League match with Anderlecht.

No fewer than 30 persons lost their lives in Calabar after an electric pole fell on the roof of the viewing centre where they were watching Manchester United versus Anderlecht on Thursday night.

"Our thoughts go out to the United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy in Calabar, Nigeria, yesterday," Manchester United wrote on Twitter on Friday.

It is common practice in Nigeria for fans to watch football matches at viewing centres for a fee, as most either cannot afford the high cable television subscription fees or prefer to watch with other fans.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria