Mane Out For Season, Coutinho Doubtful For Stoke Vs Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Klopp disclosed this in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s away trip to Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mane limped out after scoring for Liverpool in their 3-1 home win against Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

He was not in action in Liverpool’s 2-2 home draw against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

“Sadio will, we’re pretty sure, need surgery. We’re not 100 per cent sure when it will happen, but then it is clear his season is over,” Klopp lamented.

“That’s what I expected, actually, when I saw the video after the game. I thought he was lucky in this situation that not more happened, but now we are close to the end of the season and that means it will be pretty much impossible that he will play again this season.

“But then he’ll have a long break and be ready for next season, so that’s the only good news.

In other fitness news ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Stoke, Klopp said Philippe Coutinho might not be available due to illness, while Adam Lallana and captain Jordan Henderson are ruled out.

“Coutinho is still ill. It will be close (for the Stoke clash).

“Lallana better but not in training. Henderson is also in good way but don’t know when he can be part of training.”

Liverpool are currently third in the league table on 60 points.