Martial, Rooney Score As Man United Ease Past Burnley

Manchester United defeated Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Sunday to keep alive their hopes of qualification to the UEFA Champions League from the English Premier League.

Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney scored United’s first half goals in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic whose injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League last Thursday has ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

Prior to Sunday’s meeting, the last four league meetings between these two sides at Turf Moor produced just two goals in total while the Red Devils won 30 points in 14 away games this season (W9 D3 L2).

The win means fifth-placed United (on 63 points) are one point behind Manchester City who they play on Thursday.

Martial and Ander Herrera combined beautifully on the left side of attack in the ninth minute, with the ball eventually falling to Rooney on the edge of the six-yard box. The United captain scuffed his shot wide.

Rooney’s lofted effort eight minutes later went over the bar after Jesse Lingaard passed the ball to him.

The first goal of the afternoon came when Martial finished off superbly a great counter-attacking move in the 21st minute.

Paul Pogba and Martial then combined six minutes before the half time break to set up Rooney who scored from a deflected low shot which was his first since January 21 against Stoke City at the Britannia.

Heaton kept out a Pogba shot in the 54th minute as the visitors went in search of the third goal. Burnley hardly threatened after the first half time break.

Referee Anthony Taylor booked Rooney 12 minutes before full time for his protestation on a free-kick call. The second half failed to produce a goal with no shot on target from the hosts.

