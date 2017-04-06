Martins Set For Shanghai Shenhua Return Vs Hebei CFFC

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins could return for Shanghai Shenhua in Saturday's Chinese Super League clash against Hebei CFFC at the Qinhuangdao Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Martins last featured for Shanghai Shenhua in the Asian Champions League play-off loss to Brisbane Roar in February but he is back in training after recuperating from a niggling injury he sustained days after the game while training.

The former Seattle Sounders forward missed the first three games in the Chinese Super League this season and it remains to be seen if he will get back into Shenhua matchday squad due to the new CSL rule.

The rule states that teams can only field three overseas players at any given time, with five allowed in the matchday 18.

So far this season Shanghai Shenhua's manager Gus Poyet has stuck with Argentine forward Carlos Tevez and the Colombian duo of Giovanni Moreno and Freddy Guarin as his three overseas players for his opening league games.

"It's a bit tough for Martins now due to the new rules in the Chinese Super League but he is getting back to full fitness," a close source to Martins told

Completesportsnigeria.com.

Martins also posted a picture of him smiling with a note beneath it suggesting he could be in line for a return. "Envisioning the goal before it happens!" Martins wrote via his Twitter handle @Obafemimartins.