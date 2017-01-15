Match Walkout: FC Ifeanyiubah Suspend Team Manager, Apologize To NFF, LMC

By Adeboye Amosu:

FC IfeanyiUbah have suspended their Team Manager, Jonathan Igwe for is unprofessional behavior during Saturday's abandoned Nigeria Professional Football League match against hosts Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The management of the Anambra Warriors have also apologized to the Nigeria Football Federation, the League Management Company and the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was also at the venue and witnessed Igwe's unsportsmanly act.

For his unprofessional behaviour, the Nnewi-based side have now suspend Igwe for four matches with immediate effect and he will also forfeit one month salary/allowances for his unprofessional conduct that led to the eventual abandonment of the match.

Igwe has also been mandated to issue a letter of apology and promise to be of good conduct to the NFF and the LMC.

He has also been mandated to issue the similar letter to the club and its teeming fans.

The NPFL season 2016/2017 Match-day One game was abandoned after 50 minutes after centre referee, Folusho Ajayi sent an FC IfeanyiUbah official to the stands for questioning her decision of issuing a yellow card to one of his players, Valentine Nwabili.

The Federation Cup winners earlier in the game protested the cancellation of what they deemed a legitimate free-kick goal scored by Prince Aggreh on the dot of half-time. The referee insisted she had blown for half-time.

Pillars took the lead in the 30th minute of the encounter through Gambo Mohammed.

The LMC is expected to sanction FC IfeanyiUbah and Igwe for their act.

