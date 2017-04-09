Mazzarri Pleased With Success’ Showing For Watford Against Spurs

Watford boss, Walter Mazzarri, says he was impressed with Isaac Success performance despite the Hornets 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League match at White Lane on Saturday.

Success made his second start for Watford and played for 90 minutes against Spurs.

But Mazzarri however states that Success still needs to improve on some aspects of his game.

"He still needs to grow, but he did well (against Spurs)," Mazzarri tells Watford's website.

"He's a very young player, and he still doesn't have 90 minutes in his legs. He can do much better in some situations with the ball because he can damage other teams."

Mazzarri also points out that he decided to start Success due to injuries to some of Watford's regular players.

"Of course, he (Success) needs more continuity to play better, game by game, but I put him in the side (against Spurs) because of injuries, not for technical decisions."