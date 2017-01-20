Mazzarri Rules Out Success From Bournemouth Clash, Picks Ighalo Despite West Brom Link

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has ruled out Isaac Success from his side's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Success will miss a chance for his seventh straight game for Watfrod at the Vitality Stadium due to a persistent hamstring injury.

And his Italian gaffer who forked out €15m for his services last summer ruled out the 20 year old Nigerian forward and Nordin Amrabat from his squad to face Bournemouth.

"[Gomes] trained today (Thursday) but tomorrow (Friday) is the decisive day, not only for him but other players," said Mazzarri during his pre-match conference on Friday.

"Tomorrow (Friday) it will be crucial to decide who is travelling. Only Janmaat will be evaluatedtomorrow (Friday). The other two [Success and Amrabat] for sure won't be available."

Mazzarri also quashed reports regarding the impending exit of Odion Ighalo to West Brom are trying to sign him.

The former Napoli manager revealed that Ighalo who last scored a goal for the Hornets four months ago (against West Ham on the 10th of September 2016) will travel with the squad amid his transfer speculations.

Watford have lost five consecutive Premier League away games, slipping to 14th in the table, but Mazzarri defended his side's displays in their recent defeats.

He also claimed Bournemouth play the "best football in the UK".

"In my opinion, [Bournemouth] play some of the best football in the UK. They have a lot of experience and they are growing. We will play at their stadium this time and I am very curious to see how we will perform against one of the teams that plays the best football."

