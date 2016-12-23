Mazzarri: Success Could Start Against Crystal Palace

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria forward Isaac Success is set to feature from the start in Watford's Boxing Day English Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former Nigeria youth international has played as a substitute in the Hornets' last two games against Manchester City and Sunderland after missing five games with a hamstring injury.

But Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri said he will continue to monitor the striker's progress ahead of the clash against Palace.

"He has a chance, the Italian told Hertfordshiremercury.co.uk.

"We still have to wait for the player, and I will evaluate over the next three days, so it can change.

"There is a chance that he can start."

