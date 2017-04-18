MFM Coach Ilechukwu Targets Away Win Vs Akwa United

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu is looking forward to his team's Nigeria Professional Football League match day 19 fixture against Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday and hopes the away form of the league leaders will improve, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

MFM have played nine away games so far this season, suffering five defeats, pulling three draws and winning only one.

"Our away form has not been the worst but I agree that we need to improve if we must maintain our lead on top of the table," Ilechukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"After Plateau and Akwa United, no other team got points more than MFM in away matches. That has been the trend, away teams hardly win, but to be champions you need to pick wins away from home and we know Akwa United will be difficult opponents.

"We have won a match away (against Sunshine Stars) and have picked up a couple of draws. We are motivated to go for it. Nothing will happen, we are ready."

Akwa United are fifth in the table with 26 points from 18 matches and will be banking on the prolific Alhasan Ibrahim who has scored nine goals thus far in the league.

Ilechukwu however warns his defenders not to pay special attention to the languid forward.

"A football team is made up of 11 players," he added.

"We will not pay attention to their top scorer alone and ignore others. What if Alhassan has a bad day and another player rises to the occasion which happens in football.

"He (Alhassan) is a quality player no doubt and one with a big future but so do we have fantastic players. We will do what we have to do. Happy Easter to our fans."

