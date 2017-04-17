MFM’s Odey, Olatunbosun Set For Trials In Belgium

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian Professional Football League 2016/2017 top scorer Stephen Odey and his teammate Sikiru Olatunbosun are set to dump MFM FC in May for trials with an unnamed club in Belgium, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.

Both players, according to a player agent with access to them, have applied for Belgian visas and are expected to know their fate this week if they will be granted the travel document.

"Odey and Sikiru are going for trials next month and that may halt MFM's chemistry in attack," the source told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"The coach is already scouting for replacements for them if they get to move next month."

Odey has scored 14 NPFL goals this season and reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Rivers United recently.

Olatunbosun has also been in fine form this season for the league leaders, scoring one of the best goals of the campaign which also won the CNN Goal of the Week honour.

