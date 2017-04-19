Michael Babatunde Helps SC Qatar Gain Promotion

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian forward Michael Babatunde's club SC Qatar have gained promotion to the elite division in Qatar after they defeated Al Shahaniya 1-0 in a promotion play-off game at the Al Seliah Stadium on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ibrahim Gamal scored the only goal of the encounter in the 61st minute.

After a goalless first half, Gamal skipped past two defenders from the right flank before beating the goalkeeper with a delicate chip from the edge of the box.

Super Eagles Brazil 2014 World Cup star, Babatunde who played all 90 minutes in Wednesday's encounter, was ecstatic over the win and he says that there is a lot to come from his side when they begin life at the Stars League next season.

"A few months ago nobody gave us a chance to gain promotion when I joined the club, but I believed I could play a part after I saw how the team played with determination," Babatunde told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I am pleased with my feat here and I'm sure that we will get better next season."

Babatunde scored 25 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions for SC Qatar who will join Al Markhiya who had sealed promotion after emerging champions of the second division league.

