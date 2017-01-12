Mikel Features In Tianjin TEDA defeat To Borussia Monchengladbach II

Tianjin TEDA new signing John Obi Mikel played his first game for his new Chinese Super League club as they lost 2-1 to German team Borussia Monchengladbach II in a friendly on Thursday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Mikel who played behind the striker in the encounter according to reports and shared a picture of his debut on his Instagram page.

He wrote:"First friendly game with the team #TianjinTEDA.”

The Foals took the lead in the 10th minute but the lead was cancelled 14 minutes later by Zhou Tong. Borussia Monchengladbach grabbed the winner with ten minutes left to play.

Tianjin TEDA will face another German Bundesliga 2 side St. Pauli in their next game on Saturday before battling Dinamo Bucureşti next Tuesday.

Recall that the Super Eagles captain signed a three-year deal with Tianjin TEDA. ​

