Mikel Pays Tribute To “True Football Legend” Terry

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has paid tribute to his former captain and teammate at Chrlsea John Terry after the defender announced he will leave the club at the end of the season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Mikel, who is doubtful for Tianjin TEDA's home clash against Yanbian Fundeon in the Chinese Super League on Saturday, spent over a decade with Terry at Chelsea, winning 13 major trophies.

The Nigeria midfielder said on his Instagram page: "It was a privilege to play with you and learn from you. Not only a Chelsea legend, but a true Football legend and a brilliant captain ️ 🏽 Good luck Old Boy #neighbour."

Terry, 36, will end a 22-year career with the Blues when his contract expires, having won 14 major honours at Stamford Bridge since making his first-team debut in 1998.

He also made 713 appearances for Chelsea and scored 66 goals.



Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria