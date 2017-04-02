Mikel Scores First CSL Goal, Ideye Features As Tianjin Win

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi was on target as Tianjin TEDA secured their first Chinese Super League win of the season after three games as they beat visiting Chongqing Lifan 2-0 on Sunday.

A goal from Mikel on 48 minutes and an own goal from Chongqing Lifan’s Goran Milovic in the 82nd minute sealed the win for Tianjin TEDA.

The goal was Mikel’s first after three games in the Chinese Super League since joining Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Also in action for Tianjin TEDA was Mikel’s Nigerian teammate Brown Ideye who was replaced in the 65th minute by Dong Wang.

The game was Ideye’s second league appearance for Tianjin Teda.

The win means Tianjin Teda are now eighth in the league table on four points after drawing and losing their first two games of the league season.