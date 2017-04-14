Mikel Still Out Over Injury As Tianjin,  Guangzhou Evergrande Clash

Tianjin TEDA captain, Mikel Obi, is a major doubt for his side's clash against fifth placed Guangzhou Evergrande in the Chinese Super League on Sunday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Mikel missed Tianjin TEDA's away goalless draw with Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Center last weekend, and has not trained with his teammates ahead of this weekend's clash due to an abdominal strai, it was also gathered.

The 30 year old Nigerian captain underwent an MRI scan in Shanghai on Thursday.

"Mikel is still out for this weekend's game and that will undoubtedly bring great difficulties to the team midfield," Tianjin TEDA's coach Jaime Pacheo told sports.enorth.com.cn.

Mikel has scored once in three Chinese Super League appearances.

His compatriot, Brown Ideye, is poised to make his fourth appearance for the club this Sunday. Ideye who joined Tianjin Teda from Greek side, Olympiako, is yet to open his goal account in the CSL. Tianjin TEDA are ninth in the CSL log.

