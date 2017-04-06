Mikel Targets Second Straight CSL Win With Tianjin TEDA

By Johnny Edward:

Tianjin TEDA's Nigerian midfielder Mikel Obi is targeting another win in Saturday's Chinese Super League clash away to Guizhou Zhicheng at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Tianjin TEDA won their first game of the season last Sunday, defeating Chongqing Dangdai Lifan FC 2-0 after recording a loss and a draw in their opening two games.

Super Eagles captain Mikel, who scored his side's first goal of the season in last week's win, believes another spirited performance in their second away game of the season could earn them a win from the encounter.

"Winning against Chongqing Dangdai Lifan FC was a team effort," Mikel, who was voted the man of the match for the encounter against Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, told sports.enorth.com.cn.

"If we maintain this we can win again on Saturday (against Guizhou Zhicheng).

"Our performance was also very good and the fans at the stadium were all awesome."