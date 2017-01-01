Milan May Send Oduamadi Out Again On Loan

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian forward Nnamdi Oduamadi could be on his way out of AC Milan on loan again when the January window, according to reports Italy.

The 25 year old who is keen to stay at AC Milan to prove himself has been linked with a move to his former team Crotone who are currently 19th in the Serie A log this season.

Oduamadi had a stellar season on loan at Finnish side HJK Helsinki where he scored ten goals in all competitions.

He however told Completesportsnigeria.com in a chat that he was open to a move but his future will be decided by AC Milan.

"There are offers for me and my former team (Crotone) is one of them my representative has said," Oduamadi told lCompletesportsnigeria.com.

"I'm happy I'm back and I just want to prove my self here."

