Miss Nigeria Takes Green-Girl Project To Okpekpe Race

Reigning Miss Nigeria, Chioma Stephanie Obiadi, has signed on to run at next month's International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Bronze Label Okpekpe international 10km road race to raise awareness about the Green-Girl project, a Miss Nigeria initiative aimed at empowering young women to become agents of sustainable environment in Nigeria.

With this project, Miss Obiadi also the reigning Miss Anambra 2016 and a student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University who was crowned late last year as the 40th Miss Nigeria, will be engaging young people and girls in schools/communities across Nigeria.

She will be the second Miss Nigeria to use the Okpekpe road race platform to project a noble cause. Last year the immediate past Miss

Nigeria Pamela Peter-Vigboro Leesi graced the race to raise awareness about breast cancer in conjunction with Sebeccly Cancer Care, an organisation dedicated to cancer prevention and committed to helping more women survive breast cancer in Nigeria.

Other celebrities and /or government institutions who have embraced the Okpekpe platform as a credible and veritable platform to create awareness about their projects include the Federal Road Safety Commission who raised awareness about safer roads and the immediate past First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Iara Oshiomhole, whose non-governmental organisation raised awareess and funds for the orphanages.

This edition there will be awareness campaign about cancer to be championed by Edo State First Lady and the deputy governor; orphanages with the governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki as the anchor, anti-Cultism in schools campaign by Professor Ignatius Onimawo and violence-free elections awareness by Dr Mustafa Lecky, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Commissioner for Information Technology representing the South-South region of Nigeria.

The Okpekpe international 10km road race is powered by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, leaders in sports marketing and hospitality business in Nigeria. It is the first and only road race in Nigeria whose race course has been measured by an IAAF/AIMS accredited measurer and has been granted full membership of Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

