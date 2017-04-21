MLS ‎Slams One Match Suspension On Timbers’ Adi

By Johnny Edward:

Portland Timbers' coach, Caleb Porter, has confirmed that striker Fanendo Adi will miss Saturday’s match against the Vancouver Whitecaps after he was handed a one match ban by Major League Soccer’s Disciplinary Committee,Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Adi was sanctioned by the committee for swinging his arm at Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara in the 26th minute of the encounter – a game which the Timbers lost 1-0.

Porter admitted during his pre-match conference that the burly forward will be sorely missed, but said they would try and cope without the 26-year-old Nigerian against their Cascadia rivals.

Adi is Portland Timbers' all time scorer and team's top scorer this season with five goals.

"It's painful that he will miss the game and he has been fined as well. It act was not deliberate but we will find solutions to that on Saturday," he said.

With five goals in seven games this season, Adi is on the second position in the MLS top scorers chart, trailing Golden Boot leader Erick Torres of the Houston Dynamo by one strike.

Timbers still top the Western Conference table despite last week’s loss to second placed Sporting Kansas City with 13 points from seven games.

