Monaco Take First Leg Edge Over Dortmund In UCL Q/Finals

Monaco defeated home side Borrusia Dortmund 3-2 at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday in their rescheduled UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The game originally scheduled for Tuesday was shifted to the next day following the explosion that rocked Dortmund's team bus and left defender Marc Bartra requiring medical attention.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace while Sven Bender unfortunately conceded an own goal against his German side. Shinji Kagawa scored late into the game but it was too late for a fight back.

The first goal of the evening came when Monaco's Mbappe finished from close range with an easy touch in the 19th minute for the French side, not long after Fabinho had missed a penalty for the visitors.

In the 35th minute Monaco doubled their lead. It was an unlucky moment for Bender and Dortmund, who tried to clear a cross into the six-yard box but headed the ball behind his own keeper.

Dortmund grabbed a goal in front of their home fans in the 57th minute through Dembele.

A cross from the left was met by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was facing away from goal and falling to the ground but still somehow back-heeled a cushioned volleyed pass into the run of Kagawa. The midfielder squared it unto the path of for Dembele who tapped in.

Kylian Mbappe grabbed his brace 11 minutes before full time when he got to the ball on the edge of the box after a huge mistake by an opponent and slammed it into the back of the net.

Dortmund's Kagawa scored with a brilliant low shot into the middle of the goal after being released inside the box by a superb lofted pass from Christian Pulisic.

