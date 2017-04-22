Moses Hails Chelsea’s “World’s Best Fans” After FA Cup Win

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria winger Victor Moses expressed his delight following Chelsea’s hard-fought 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the English FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Moses was instrumental in Chelsea’s win as he drew the foul that led to his side going 2-1 up after Willian converted from the penalty spot.

Aside from Willian who got a brace, Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic were also on target for Chelsea, while Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored for Spurs.

Moses, who went on to play for 90 minutes in the win, praised Chelsea fans for their role in the win.

“Wow what a game and what a win! Chelsea fans are the best in the world. Thank you for your support,” Moses wrote on Twitter.

Chelsea will now wait for the winners of the second semi-final between Arsenal and Manchester City which comes up on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

