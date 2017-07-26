Moses Happy To Play First 90 Minutes Of Pre-Season Vs Bayern, Assures Chelsea Will Improve

Victor Moses is happy to have played his first 90 minutes in the ongoing pre-season programme of Chelsea against Bayern Munich, but plays down their 3-2 loss to the German side in the International Champions Cup in Singapore on Tuesday, describing it as a one-off and will improve with the lessons learnt.

Bayern raced to a 3-0 lead through goals from Rafinha and Thomas Muller (brace) before Marcos Alonso and Michu Batshuayi got Chelsea on the score sheet.

Reacting to the loss, Moses who gradually regaining his fitness following an injury-induced lay-off admits that Chelsea's poor start to the game made it difficult to avoid defeat.

"It was a good competitive game," acknowledged Moses in an interview on chelsea.com.

"Bayern are a good side and this is our third game of the pre-season and we were a little bit flat first half. They scored three good goals but that is something we need to work on at the training ground, to make sure we correct that. We have good players who know what’s right and what’s wrong and we will get there, it was just one of those games.

"It was a slow start. This was a pre-season game and we must just get ourselves back fit again and keep on working hard in training. We played a very good side and it is something we have to work on and take on from there.

"The fitness is definitely getting there because we have been working very hard in training. And in the second half we did very well. It was a shame we lost 3-2 but it is pre-season and we will move on to the next game.

"With me playing my first 90 minutes, you do blow a bit but I needed that, and when the season starts that will help."

And on Conte's decision to Moses to the left wing-back position in the second half, Moses said:"The manager told me to go left wing-back and I can play left-wing-back if needed, especially in a pre-season game,’ Moses said. ‘When I was a winger in the past I played on the right and on the left so it is not a problem."

Chelsea's next International Champions Cup game is against Inter Milan in Singapore on Saturday.

