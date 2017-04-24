Moses: Kante’s PFA Award Well Deserved

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria forward Victor Moses has congratulated his Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante who was voted Professional Football Association Players' Player of the Year on Sunday.

Kante, 26, beat Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez in the vote by his fellow players.

Moses expressed his delight playing alongside the diminutive French midfielder.

There have been debates on who deserves the award more between Kante and Hazard, but Moses is backing the midfielder.

"Congratulations N'Golo Kante on winning the PFA Player of the Year award. Well deserved and it's a pleasure playing with you mate," Moses wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Tottenham's Dele Alli won the PFA young player prize for the second successive year while Manchester United and England legend David Beckham received the PFA's Merit award.

